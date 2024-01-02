Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Advocate for Peaceful Coexistence in Diplomatic Letters

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden exchanged letters, marking 45 years of diplomatic ties between their respective nations.

The letters underscored a mutual commitment to fostering peaceful coexistence and cooperation, which is seen as a significant development in the context of global politics and economics.

A Call for Peaceful Coexistence

In his letter, Xi Jinping emphasized the pivotal role of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation in the bilateral relationship.

He expressed his willingness to work alongside the United States to promote stable and healthy bilateral ties.

Xi’s emphasis on practical actions to foster sustainable development in China-U.S. relations reflected China’s commitment towards stability and growth.

Biden’s Positive Response

President Biden reciprocated the sentiments expressed by Xi Jinping in his letter, acknowledging the positive impact of the China-U.S. relationship on global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Biden recognized the potential of this bilateral relationship in creating prosperity and opportunities for both nations and the global community.

His response signals a readiness to continue progressing the Sino-U.S. relationship based on previous meetings and discussions.