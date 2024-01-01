en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Xi Jinping Acknowledges Economic Challenges, Pledges to Bolster Recovery

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:19 am EST
Xi Jinping Acknowledges Economic Challenges, Pledges to Bolster Recovery

In a rare admission of domestic challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his annual New Year address, acknowledged the economic headwinds faced by China. These difficulties have been particularly felt by businesses and job seekers in the wake of a failed post-pandemic economic boom in 2023. Despite these setbacks, Xi pledged to bolster economic recovery and set forth a roadmap for stable, long-term growth.

Ambitions Amidst Adversity

President Xi set a growth target of around 5% for 2024, underscoring the importance of confidence in China’s economic policy and stability. He acknowledged the hardships faced by numerous companies and citizens but remained optimistic about the resilience and dynamism of the Chinese economy. His speech emphasized high-quality development and the rise of new industries, including electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar panels.

Improving Well-being and Advancements

Xi Jinping highlighted the need to improve the well-being of the Chinese people, in light of the record high youth unemployment experienced over the summer of 2023. While acknowledging the contraction in factory activity, he nonetheless boasted of China’s manufacturing prowess and technological advancements. Xi promised to deliver on job creation and help the populace live better lives, underlining the government’s commitment to providing better education, career opportunities, and healthcare facilities.

Taiwan and Broader Challenges

Ahead of Taiwan’s presidential election, Xi Jinping reiterated China’s stance on the island, articulating a message of reunification and national rejuvenation. This call comes amidst geopolitical tensions and internal military leadership changes that reflect the broader challenges and aspirations for China’s future. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with Russia and managing geopolitical risks posed by elections in the US and Taiwan.

0
China Economy Politics
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hong Kong New Year's Eve Celebrations Marred by Logistical Issues: Government Promises Review

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Simplifies Visa Applications to Boost Tourism and Foreign Investment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Property Market Ends 2024 in Slump as Home Sales Plunge

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

China's 'ValiantPanda': A Voyage Towards Global Leadership in 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Baidu's Acquisition of Joyy Inc.'s Live-Streaming Business Falls Throu ...
@Business · 10 mins
Baidu's Acquisition of Joyy Inc.'s Live-Streaming Business Falls Throu ...
heart comment 0
China-Russia Alliance Pivotal in Global Affairs, Survey Reveals

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China-Russia Alliance Pivotal in Global Affairs, Survey Reveals
Chinese Public Skeptical of U.S. Sincerity in Diplomatic Relations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Public Skeptical of U.S. Sincerity in Diplomatic Relations
BYD Co. Challenges Tesla with Record Electric Vehicle Sales in 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

BYD Co. Challenges Tesla with Record Electric Vehicle Sales in 2023
The ‘Panda in the Water’: A Tale of Conservation and Triumph

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The 'Panda in the Water': A Tale of Conservation and Triumph
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea's President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in New Year Commitment
1 min
South Korea's President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in New Year Commitment
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Key Domestic Reforms
1 min
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Key Domestic Reforms
South Korea and U.S. to Finalize Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024
3 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Finalize Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024
Ozempic: The Weight Loss Trend Sparking Controversy Among Celebrities and Concern for Diabetic Patients
6 mins
Ozempic: The Weight Loss Trend Sparking Controversy Among Celebrities and Concern for Diabetic Patients
Fireworks Light Up Skies and Health Hazards: A Tale of New Year Celebrations
7 mins
Fireworks Light Up Skies and Health Hazards: A Tale of New Year Celebrations
Maltese Ombudsman Advocates for Fundamental Rights and National Human Rights Institution
10 mins
Maltese Ombudsman Advocates for Fundamental Rights and National Human Rights Institution
Governor Soludo's New Year Message: 2024, the Year of Changing Gears
11 mins
Governor Soludo's New Year Message: 2024, the Year of Changing Gears
South Africa Rings in 2024 with 411 Newborns Amid Social Concerns
12 mins
South Africa Rings in 2024 with 411 Newborns Amid Social Concerns
Barbados Netball Association Sets Sights on Future with Ambitious Plans
12 mins
Barbados Netball Association Sets Sights on Future with Ambitious Plans
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
42 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
49 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
1 hour
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
1 hour
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
5 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app