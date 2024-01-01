Xi Jinping Acknowledges Economic Challenges, Pledges to Bolster Recovery

In a rare admission of domestic challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his annual New Year address, acknowledged the economic headwinds faced by China. These difficulties have been particularly felt by businesses and job seekers in the wake of a failed post-pandemic economic boom in 2023. Despite these setbacks, Xi pledged to bolster economic recovery and set forth a roadmap for stable, long-term growth.

Ambitions Amidst Adversity

President Xi set a growth target of around 5% for 2024, underscoring the importance of confidence in China’s economic policy and stability. He acknowledged the hardships faced by numerous companies and citizens but remained optimistic about the resilience and dynamism of the Chinese economy. His speech emphasized high-quality development and the rise of new industries, including electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar panels.

Improving Well-being and Advancements

Xi Jinping highlighted the need to improve the well-being of the Chinese people, in light of the record high youth unemployment experienced over the summer of 2023. While acknowledging the contraction in factory activity, he nonetheless boasted of China’s manufacturing prowess and technological advancements. Xi promised to deliver on job creation and help the populace live better lives, underlining the government’s commitment to providing better education, career opportunities, and healthcare facilities.

Taiwan and Broader Challenges

Ahead of Taiwan’s presidential election, Xi Jinping reiterated China’s stance on the island, articulating a message of reunification and national rejuvenation. This call comes amidst geopolitical tensions and internal military leadership changes that reflect the broader challenges and aspirations for China’s future. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with Russia and managing geopolitical risks posed by elections in the US and Taiwan.