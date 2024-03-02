Xóchitl Gálvez Signs 'Blood Pact' to Preserve Social Programs for Presidency

In a dramatic pledge to maintain social welfare, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, the opposition alliance's presidential candidate, engaged in a symbolic 'blood pact' before a large audience, ensuring the continuation of existing social programs. This unconventional vow was made at the Sergio León Chávez Stadium, where Gálvez promised not only to safeguard these programs but also to lower the pension age for older adults to 60 years, marking a significant commitment in her campaign.

A Bold Commitment

Gálvez's promise came amidst a campaign rally attended by over 20,000 people, where she articulated her dedication to upholding the rights of Mexican men and women through the continuation of social programs. "For my children and in memory of my ancestors, I take this oath before the laws of my country," she declared, emphasizing the depth of her commitment. In a dramatic gesture underlining her pledge, Gálvez pricked her finger and signed the document with her blood, sealing the pact in a manner that highlighted the significance she places on these social initiatives.

Addressing the Crowd's Concerns

Her actions and words resonated with the audience, offering a stark contrast to typical political promises. Gálvez criticized the current administration's handling of various national issues, including violence, and outlined her plans for improving security and social welfare. Among her proposals were the creation of a new maximum security prison and the doubling of the National Guard's numbers, initiatives aimed at bolstering the country's safety and stability.

Implications for Mexico's Future

The 'blood pact' is more than a campaign strategy; it's a vivid illustration of Gálvez's commitment to the welfare of Mexico's citizens and a direct challenge to her political opponents. As the election approaches, her pledge to preserve and enhance social programs has become a central theme of her candidacy, offering a vision of continuity and care for the nation's vulnerable populations. This unusual but emphatic gesture has certainly set a new standard for political promises, leaving a lasting impression on the electorate.