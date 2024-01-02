Wyoming’s Older Population: The Driving Force in 2022 Midterm Elections

In the 2022 midterm elections, the older demographic of Wyoming emerged as a formidable force, with individuals aged 50 and over making up over two-thirds of the total voter turnout. The state’s Secretary of State recorded that this demographic accounted for 132,366 out of the total 198,089 votes, underscoring the potent influence of senior voters in Wyoming’s political landscape. Despite a dip in overall voter participation compared to the 2020 presidential elections, the participation rate among older adults held steady, with those aged 70-79 being the most active at the polls.

A Preference for In-Person Voting

According to polling by AARP, 46% of older Wyomingites prefer in-person voting, while 19% favor voting by mail. Sam Shumway, the organization’s State Director, anticipates that the engagement of voters aged 50 and over will persist into the 2024 election, emphasizing the crucial need for lawmakers to comprehend and address this demographic’s concerns and needs.

The Vital Voices Survey: Providing Insight into Older Voters’ Concerns

AARP Wyoming conducted the Vital Voices Survey, collecting opinions from 700 residents aged 45 and over on a variety of issues, including the economy, healthcare, and candidate preference. The survey results revealed a solid backing for candidates who champion services that support aging in place, such as home and community-based services. Expanding access to affordable long-term care, ensuring protection from scams, and promoting economic stability emerged as top priorities for this demographic. Furthermore, there was a high level of anxiety about inflation and utility costs.

Healthcare: A Key Concern

Healthcare also surfaced as a significant concern, with a focus on maintaining mental alertness, physical well-being, and affordable healthcare expenses. Conducted every three years, the Vital Voices Survey equips AARP state offices with valuable insights into local opinions, aiding them in shaping advocacy and policy efforts.