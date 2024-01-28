Wyoming Mourns as Beloved Politician Bobbi Barrasso Succumbs to Cancer

The political landscape of Wyoming is in mourning with the passing of Bobbi Barrasso, a figure celebrated for her contributions to public service, unwavering spirit, and dedication to her home state. A cherished personality in Wyoming's political sphere, Bobbi Barrasso succumbed to Glioblastoma brain cancer on January 24, 2024, after a two-year battle. Her legacy endures in the hearts of those she touched and the state she served with untiring zeal.

Born as Bobette K. Brown in Thermopolis, Wyoming, where her father Robert held the postmaster's office for years, Bobbi's early life was steeped in public service. The seeds of her political career were sown young, as she worked with senators Malcolm Wallop and Craig Thomas, and was part of the foundation team at the Wyoming Heritage Foundation.

Marriage and Politics

Her marriage to Senator John Barrasso in 2008 elevated her political influence. As a central figure at campaign events, Bobbi Barrasso's insightful advice, drawn from her rich political background, was highly sought after. The couple's political journey was intertwined, each amplifying the other's contributions to Wyoming's political landscape.

Beyond politics, Bobbi Barrasso was an ardent lover of the outdoors, with climbing the Grand Teton among her memorable adventures. Her spirit, celebrated for its optimism, energy, and passion for Wyoming and its politics, remained unquenchable in her battle against cancer. She cherished moments with loved ones, reflecting on her life and family in Wyoming.

Bobbi Barrasso will be remembered for her ability to turn strangers into friends, her enduring sense of humor, and her significant contributions to Wyoming's social and political fabric. Her legacy, embodied in her daughter and husband, continues to serve as a beacon of public service and dedication to the state of Wyoming.