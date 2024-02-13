Wyoming Governor Urges Property Tax Relief, Balanced Budget, and Defense of Coal

As the 2024 legislative session commenced, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon delivered his State of the State address, focusing on the necessity of property tax relief, a balanced budget, and defending coal. In a powerful speech, Gordon criticized the federal government's energy policy and emphasized the importance of investing in fossil energy. He also praised county governments and highlighted the urgency of property tax reform.

Advertisment

A Call for Property Tax Relief

Governor Gordon expressed his strong commitment to providing property tax relief for Wyoming's residents. He urged lawmakers to fund the state's property tax refund program, which he believes to be essential in easing the burden on homeowners. This call for action is particularly significant in light of the challenges posed by the end of federal relief funds.

Budget and Economic Growth

Advertisment

Gordon emphasized the importance of passing a conservative budget that prioritizes the needs of Wyoming's residents. He highlighted the state's strong economy, with record-high GDP and low unemployment rates. The Governor also acknowledged the ongoing efforts to support energy innovation and workforce development, while criticizing federal overreach and its impact on Wyoming's interests.

Defending Coal and Addressing Federal Criticism

In his address, Governor Gordon openly criticized President Biden's energy policies, which he referred to as "warped and misguided." He condemned the federal government's immigration management and labeled their border policies as "asinine." Gordon emphasized that Wyoming would continue to fight against these measures, calling for increased investment in fossil energy and mining natural resources.

Advertisment

In conclusion, Governor Gordon's State of the State address sent a clear message to both the Wyoming legislature and the federal government. The Governor remains steadfast in his commitment to protecting Wyoming's interests, providing property tax relief, and ensuring a prosperous future for the state's residents.

Key Points:

Governor Gordon called for property tax relief and funding for the state's property tax refund program.

He emphasized the importance of passing a conservative budget focused on meeting the needs of Wyoming residents.

Gordon criticized federal energy policies and immigration management, highlighting ongoing legal battles to protect Wyoming's interests.

He praised the state's economic growth, low unemployment rates, and commitment to energy innovation and workforce development.

The Governor requested increased investment in fossil energy and mining natural resources to defend Wyoming's coal industry.

As Wyoming moves forward in 2024, Governor Gordon's leadership will continue to shape the state's future, balancing economic growth, fiscal responsibility, and the defense of its unique interests.