Politics

Wright County Board Set to Tackle Multiple Agenda Items; Richmond Schools’ Board Approves Pay Raise

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
On Tuesday, the Wright County Board of Supervisors will come together for a meeting at 9 am to deliberate on a range of agenda items. The prime focus will be the election of the Chairman and Chairman Pro-Tem for 2024. The board will also give its approval on the tentative agenda, the minutes of the previous meeting, and claims for payment.

Open Forum for Public Input

At 9:10 am, an open forum for public input is scheduled. This will be followed by an update on the SCS Pipeline and a brief from Ahlers & Cooney, submitted to the Iowa Utilities Board.

Update and Funding Request by Wright County Fair Board

At 9:15 am, the Wright County Fair Board will step in to provide an annual update and request funding. Other pivotal items on the agenda include setting the reimbursable mileage rate and drainage warrant interest for 2024, designating official county holidays, and authorizing petty cash funds for various offices.

New Appointments and Resolutions

The supervisors will also oversee new appointments for the year, including courthouse and drainage assignments, appointments to various boards and committees, Drainage Attorney, Township Trustees and Clerks, official newspapers, medical examiners, and members to the Board of Adjustment, Economic Development Commission/Board, and Board of Health. Several resolutions will be authorized, including attendance at meetings, payment of claims prior to a board meeting, treasurer naming depositories, construction evaluation, sheriff and recorder naming depositories, and noxious weed control.

The county engineer will provide a secondary roads update. The meeting will wrap up with discussions on old and new business and updates on meetings.

In a separate event, the Richmond Community Schools’ board approved a 5% pay raise for building principals, assistant principals, and Central Office administrators. The raises were proposed by Superintendent Curtis Wright to help retain and attract administrators after finalizing the teachers’ contract. The board also viewed a presentation about the district’s upcoming big-ticket needs, which include projects such as heating/cooling at Dennis Intermediate and roof replacements at various schools. The board intends to narrow down its facilities project list and discuss cost implications at its subsequent work session.

Politics United States
Justice Nwafor

