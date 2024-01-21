World Religion Day: Report Reveals Suppression of Religious Freedoms in Jammu and Kashmir

On the occasion of World Religion Day, a disquieting report by Kashmir Media Service has shed light on India's systematic suppression of religious freedom in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This deeply concerning revelation forms the core of our reportage today, as we delve into a situation that spans decades, transcending the boundaries of time and evolving geopolitics.

Historical Incidents - A Disturbing Pattern

The report cites numerous historical incidents that portray a grim picture of religious suppression. The violation of Jamia Masjid Srinagar, a revered Islamic place of worship, in 1989, the desecration of Dargah Hazratbal in 1993, and the unfortunate incident of Charar-e-Sharif being set ablaze in 1995, are all cited as stark examples of the disturbing pattern of suppression.

Recent Events - A Continuation of Suppression

More recently, the closure of Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers for three consecutive years after August 5, 2019, and the denial of Eid and Shab-e-Qadr prayers at the mosque, reflect a continuation of this suppression. A particularly chilling episode noted in the report is the forced chanting of Hindu slogans by Indian soldiers inside Zadoora Jamia Masjid in Pulwama district in June 2023.

Targeting of Clerics and Religious Leaders

The report also mentions the arbitrary detention of Muslim clerics without charges. It references the arrest of religious leaders, including Maulana Sarjan Barkati in September 2023. Additionally, the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, a prominent socio-religious organization, and the arrest of its members in 2019, are seen as part of the larger campaign against Islam and Muslims in occupied Kashmir.

One of the most concerning aspects highlighted is the push for an 'Indianized' version of Friday sermons. This blatant attempt to manipulate religious teachings is viewed as part of India's psychological warfare and a clear violation of religious freedom.

As World Religion Day is observed globally, this report paints a bleak picture of the state of religious freedom in one of the world's most volatile regions. It is a stark reminder that the quest for religious liberty is far from over, and that the struggle for basic human rights continues in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.