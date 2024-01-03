en English
India

World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur

A monumental sand art tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes centre stage in Thrissur, created by the virtuoso, Babu Edakunni, under the guidance of businessman Gokulam Gopalan. The towering 51 ft tall artwork, symbolizing the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ (One India, Great India) and expected to etch its name in the world record, was meticulously crafted with soil collected from 51 distinct locations across India, including Vadodara, Modi’s birthplace.

A Masterstroke in Sand

Babu Edakunni, a renowned sand artist, has once again demonstrated his creative prowess with this monumental artwork. Assisted by a team of around five people, the sand art was completed in a short span of 10 days. The unity of India is beautifully portrayed through the use of soil from different parts of the country, resonating with the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.’

The Patronage of Gokulam Gopalan

The Gokulam Group, helmed by Gokulam Gopalan, has funded this ambitious project, illustrating the business magnate’s dedication to promoting art and culture. This majestic sand art tribute will be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Thrissur for the ‘Sthreeshakti Modikkoppam Mahila Sangamam’ conference.

A Gathering of Power

The conference, organized by the BJP and the Mahila Morcha, is set to attract over two lakh women from diverse sectors including healthcare, social work, and entrepreneurship. The event aims to rally the support of women voters, showcasing distinguished women from various fields. This grand sand art tribute is expected to serve as a symbol of respect and admiration for the Prime Minister’s service to the nation.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

