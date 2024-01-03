World Federation of Trade Unions Denounces Javier Milei’s Government

In an unexpected turn of events, the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), has voiced its disapproval towards the government of Javier Milei in Argentina. The international federation has marked Milei’s administration as a significant adversary for the year 2024, condemning what it sees as neo-fascist policies that are detrimental to the working class and social justice.

WFTU’s Claims Against Milei’s Government

According to a statement published on the WFTU website, the organization criticizes a range of government actions. The list includes currency devaluation, implementation of unconstitutional protocols, and the significant decree that, according to the WFTU, has resulted in a radical reshaping of Argentina’s economy. The WFTU argues that these policies are adverse to the interests of the country’s working class.

Unrepresented in Argentina

The WFTU’s stance, however, is met with criticism and skepticism due to the lack of representation in Argentina. The organization has no Argentine union members, and the International Meeting of Communist and Workers’ Parties, with which the WFTU is affiliated, lacks Argentine parties that have recently participated in elections. This absence of direct union or political affiliations within Argentina raises questions about the credibility and impact of the WFTU’s condemnation.

A Pledge of Solidarity

Despite these challenges, the WFTU’s statement reflects a strong sense of solidarity with Argentine workers. The federation pledges its support for their struggle against what it perceives as the oppressive policies of Milei’s government. This gesture, albeit symbolic, underscores the WFTU’s commitment to advocate for workers’ rights and social justice on a global scale.