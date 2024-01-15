World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos

In a significant move underscoring the importance of international security, the World Economic Forum (WEF) in collaboration with the Swiss and Ukrainian governments, is hosting a meeting of National Security Advisors (NSAs) today in Davos. This meeting forms part of the multifaceted Davos 2024 conference, renowned for bringing together leaders from diverse sectors such as politics, business, and civil society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.

Ukraine’s Significant Role

The involvement of Ukraine in this meeting assumes particular importance in light of the country’s geopolitical context and the ongoing conflict in the region. The Davos platform provides a unique opportunity for high-level dialogue and potential collaboration on security issues that concern multiple nations. Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, attended the 4th meeting of the NSAs on the ‘Peace Formula’ for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive framework to achieve peace, including the withdrawal of Russian troops and the prevention of a recurrence of war.

Meeting Highlights

The meeting, held at the congress centre, the venue for the WEF, was attended by representatives from 81 countries and international organizations. They engaged in discussions about the Ukrainian Peace Formula and its implementation. The National Security Advisors of several countries, including India, convened in Davos to discuss a peace formula for the war-stricken Ukraine. The meeting, co-hosted by the Swiss and Ukrainian governments, aimed at finalizing talks on principles for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

Global Stakeholders and Diplomatic Talks

The meeting also included panel discussions on food security and humanitarian aspects. It highlighted the involvement of various countries, including Russia, China, and the Global South nations, in the peace talks. US officials are also expected to participate in the WEF. The meeting underlined the international significance of the Davos 2024 NSA meeting and the involvement of key global stakeholders. The 10-point peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Zelenskiy also formed a focal point of the discussions.