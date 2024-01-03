en English
Woodstock Residents Face Tax Hike Dilemma Amid Proposed School Complex

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
Residents of Woodstock are facing a wave of apprehension, triggered by an anticipated surge in state and local taxes. The increase is driven by a projected 18.5% hike in education tax rate and a suggested 16% levy for a new middle/high school complex. The public information session held by the Woodstock Town Select Board on December 19 aimed to assuage these concerns.

Community Voices Heard

Key speakers at the session included Ben Ford, finance chair of the Mountain Views Supervisory Union (MSVU), state Representative Tesha Buss, and state Senator Alison Clark. These officials fielded questions from the community, acknowledging the prevalent fears and uncertainties. The proposed new school complex, carrying an estimated cost of $99 million, requires voter approval from the seven towns in the district. A decision is slated for Town Meeting Day in March.

Striking a Balance

The community members voiced their worries about the potential deterrent effect of high taxes on young families considering Woodstock as their home. They also expressed the fear that the financial pressure might push the existing residents, who are struggling financially, to vacate the town. The sentiments indicate a brewing debate within the community on how to attract and retain young families. While some advocate for keeping taxes low, others suggest that investing in the future with new infrastructure could promote growth.

Statewide Concerns

Ford acknowledged that taxes are likely to rise due to increasing education costs and spending statewide. He also highlighted that many factors influencing taxes are beyond local control. The meeting underscored the tension between the need for educational infrastructure investment and the financial burden on local taxpayers.

In other news, the former Woodstock Union High School snowboard coach, David Bloch, lost his legal battle over claims of free speech and due process rights violation. Bloch was fired after making transphobic remarks at a snowboarding competition. A U.S. District Court judge ruled that Bloch’s comments had the potential to disrupt a school function and cause offense to a captive audience. Meanwhile, a 36-year-old woman tragically died in hospital three days after she was hit by a vehicle on a Woodstock road. The driver, a 54-year-old man, has been charged with careless driving causing death and failure to stop at an accident resulting in death.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

