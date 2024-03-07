Women's Groups Rally Against Charter Change, Urge Focus on Women's Issues in Manila

Women's groups converged at the Bonifacio Revolution Shrine in Manila on Thursday, marking International Women's Month with a powerful call to Congress: halt efforts to amend the 1987 Constitution. The groups argue that the administration should redirect its focus towards addressing pivotal women's issues such as unemployment and low wages. "This shrine is very significant as it depicts the victory of Filipino people against oppression...It symbolizes the highest aspiration of Filipino people for our freedom, for our dignity," stated Niza Concepcion, a representative from In Defense of Human Rights and Dignity Movement.

Why Charter Change Now?

Concepcion emphasized the danger she perceives in the proposed Charter change (Cha-cha), arguing it fails to meet the "real and urgent" needs of women. Echoing this sentiment, the Women's Legal and Human Rights Bureau voiced its opposition, with executive director Jelen Paclarin asserting, "Even women at home, mothers, those who tend sari-sari stores now speak against charter change." Critics, including Partido ng Manggagawa's secretary general Judy Ann Miranda, label Cha-cha as ill-timed, costly, and misaligned with the country's current priorities.

Public Response and Legislative Action

The movement against Charter change has gained momentum, with women from various sectors vocalizing their dissent. The House of Representatives' approval of Resolution of Both Houses 7 (RBH7) seeking to amend economic provisions of the Constitution has sparked controversy. Critics argue this could lead to a foreign-controlled economy and cement political dynasties with unlimited terms. Concerns about the rushed passage of RBH7 and its potential repercussions have mobilized labor and militant groups to action.

Looking Forward

The protests during International Women's Month serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for women's rights and the broader implications of constitutional amendments. As the debate over Charter change continues, the voices of these women groups stand as a testament to the power of collective action in shaping the nation's future. Their call to prioritize laws that advance the rights and welfare of women reflects a growing demand for a more inclusive and equitable governance.