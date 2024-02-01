Nasarawa Women Protest Election Results, Face Arrest and Denied Bail

In an unprecedented display of political defiance, a group of women in Nasarawa State, Nigeria, staged a protest against the results of the March 11, 2023, gubernatorial election. The election affirmed A.A Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor, a result these women contest, believing that their preferred candidate from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) had won.

These women took their protest to the streets of Akwanga and Lafia, demonstrating their grievances in a striking manner. They bared their breasts and dressed in black, a potent symbol of their discontent against what they perceived as an electoral heist. The protesters pointed fingers at Ishaya Tanko, the returning officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, accusing him of manipulating the election results in favor of the APC.

Government Response

Despite the Supreme Court's decision upholding the election results, the women's protests continued, leading to the arrest of 38 protesters. In a move that has drawn widespread criticism, these women were subsequently denied bail. The state government's response, labeling the protesters as rabble-rousers, has been seen as an attempt to quell dissent and has drawn scrutiny from various quarters.

These arrested women, often referred to as the midwives of Nigeria's democracy, reflect a burgeoning political awareness and a fierce determination to fight for justice. They are willing to challenge the status quo, facing significant denial and defiance from authorities. Their protests have illuminated issues with Nigeria's democratic processes and questioned the state government's response to peaceful demonstrations.

The situation in Nasarawa is viewed as a microcosm of the broader political landscape in Nigeria's Northcentral region. Other states like Plateau have also rejected the APC. The actions of these women are considered crucial for the vigilance required in Nigeria's democracy. Their daring protests have injected a fresh perspective into the political discourse, highlighting the power of peaceful protest and the pivotal role of women in the democratic process.