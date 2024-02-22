Rivers State Women Rally Support for Governor Fubara, Advocate for Peace and Respect in Port Harcourt

In the bustling city of Port Harcourt, a remarkable gathering unfolded as women from all 23 local government areas of Rivers State took to the streets in a vibrant show of solidarity. Organized under the banner of Rivers Women Unite for Sim, the rally was not just a march but a powerful statement of unity, peace, and unwavering support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara. As they danced and sang, weaving through the heart of the city from CFC junction along Aba Road to the Polo Club in GRA, they carried messages of hope, respect, and a collective vision for a brighter future.

The air was charged with energy and determination as notable figures like comedian Julius Agwu and actress Hilda Dokubo joined the procession, alongside various women's groups. Their presence underscored the day's significance, turning the march into a high-profile event that captured the city's attention. Placards aloft, the women were not just marching for Governor Fubara; they were voicing a broader call for peace in the state's political climate, condemning violence and disrespect towards political offices. This was a rally with a message, one that resonated deeply in the hearts of those who witnessed it.

Remembering Dr. Herbert Wigwe

Amid the celebration and advocacy, there was also a moment of somber reflection. The participants held a moment of silence for the late CEO of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, and his family, honoring his memory and contributions. This poignant act of remembrance highlighted the community's capacity for compassion and solidarity, even in times of political activism. It served as a reminder of the human connections that underpin the political landscape, grounding the rally in a sense of shared humanity and loss.

The women's march went beyond mere political support; it was a platform for advocating Governor Fubara's vision of peaceful governance and development for Rivers State. Their rallying cry was clear: peace, respect, and constructive engagement are the foundations upon which the state must build its future. In a world often divided by conflict and discord, the women of Rivers State set a powerful example of what can be achieved through unity and a shared commitment to positive change.

The march in Port Harcourt was more than just a day's event; it was a testament to the pivotal role women play in shaping the political and social fabric of their communities. As Governor Fubara himself has emphasized, celebrating and encouraging the contributions of women is essential to nation-building.