Wolfgang Petritsch Discusses the Digital-Authoritarian Age in Belgrade: A Look into Our Future

In an era where the lines between the digital world and governance blur, Wolfgang Petritsch, a seasoned diplomat and the European Union's Envoy for Kosovo, steps into Belgrade with a message that resonates beyond borders. Petritsch is in the city to present the Serbian edition of his acclaimed book, 'Shift of Eras - Our Digital-Authoritarian Age', a compelling examination of how the digital revolution and the rise of autocratic governance are reshaping our global landscape. The event, drawing attendees from various sectors, underscores a critical moment of reflection on the post-Cold War world order and the pivotal role of digitalization in today's society.

The Dual Revolution: Digitalization and Autocratization

Petritsch's insights into the digital revolution are timely and thought-provoking. He highlights how advancements in technology have not only propelled societies forward but have also paved the way for more centralized, autocratic forms of governance, with China standing as a prime example. This dual revolution, as Petritsch describes, bears the promise of progress yet carries the weight of potential peril if left unchecked. The former diplomat stresses the importance of regulating the digital space, a task in which the European Union is already leading the charge, aiming to establish a framework that benefits society as a whole while safeguarding individual freedoms.

Unlocking the Western Balkans' Potential

The Western Balkans, a region with a tumultuous history, stands on the cusp of significant change, according to Petritsch. Resolving historical conflicts could open the doors to economic and technological advancements, positioning the region as a key player in the digital age. Petritsch's book sheds light on the untapped potential of these countries, emphasizing the need for a focused approach towards digitalization. As the ESCP Business School's Digitalreport 2024 highlights the importance of digital strategy for prosperity, the Western Balkans could similarly benefit from embracing digital transformation and innovation.

Regulating Digitalization: The EU's Role

Amid the digital revolution, the question of regulation looms large. The European Union's efforts to regulate digital technologies are central to Petritsch's discussion. Drawing on examples such as the proposed AI Act and the establishment of an AI Board, he outlines the bloc's approach to fostering a fair and inclusive digital transformation. This regulatory framework, aimed at balancing advancement with ethical considerations, is pivotal in navigating the challenges posed by digitalization and autocratization. Petritsch's insights underscore the EU's role as a global leader in digital diplomacy, striving for a digital world that aligns with democratic values and human-centric principles.

In Belgrade, as Wolfgang Petritsch presents his vision of our digital-authoritarian age, the audience is left to ponder the future of our interconnected world. The conversation sparked by Petritsch's book is not just about technology or governance; it's about the kind of society we aspire to create in the face of unprecedented change. As the digital revolution continues to unfold, the insights from 'Shift of Eras' serve as a guide for navigating the complexities of our modern era.