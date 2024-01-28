Woking's Lifeline Service Dial a Ride on the Chopping Block Amid Council's Financial Crisis

Woking Community Transport's Dial a Ride service, an essential lifeline for elderly and disabled residents of the borough, is staring down the barrel of severe budget reductions.

The austerity measures are a direct consequence of the local borough council's financial crisis, which was triggered by a failed investment strategy and led to bankruptcy last year. The council is now implementing drastic spending cuts to recover from a whooping 1.2 billion debt, which puts at risk many of its social support services, including the Dial a Ride.

Impact on Vulnerable Residents

Among those affected by the reduction of the Dial a Ride service are Annabel Marsh, Dave Maddison, Jean Boot, and Joan Griffiths. These individuals, along with many others, rely heavily on the service for their daily activities, social interactions, and access to daycare centers and support facilities. The looming cutbacks threaten to isolate them further, limiting their mobility and quality of life.

Increasing Costs, Decreasing Accessibility

Guy Padfield-Wilkins, who is at the helm of the service, voiced his concerns about the uncertain future, as the council's grant and subsidized rent, which significantly contribute to the operation costs, are on the brink of termination. Without these aids, the Dial a Ride service would need to hike its fare from an affordable £4.60 to a steep £26 per journey. This dramatic increase could make the service inaccessible to those who need it the most.

Policy Measures and Future Prospects

Woking council's leader, Ann-Marie Barker, recognizes the impending challenges and proposed narrowing the Dial a Ride service's focus on disabled individuals, potentially at higher costs to users. This proposal, while providing some relief, is merely a band-aid on a gaping wound. In addition to the Dial a Ride service, the council's austerity plan encompasses closing public amenities, merging daycare centers, and laying off council staff. The council is exploring collaborations with local groups to possibly take over some services and is assisting charities in funding applications. However, Barker admits that the level of financial support previously provided is unsustainable in the current economic scenario.