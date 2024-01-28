Woking's Lifeline at Risk: Dial a Ride Service Faces Uncertain Future Amid Council Budget Cuts

The lifeblood of Woking's elderly and disabled community, a transport service known as Dial a Ride, operated by Woking Community Transport, is hanging in the balance. A fallout of the local borough council's financial meltdown, this door-to-door transportation service, which has been a lifeline for those grappling with mobility issues, is threatened by budget cuts.

A Financial Crisis and Its Ripple Effects

The council, in the aftermath of a speculative investment debacle, declared bankruptcy last year. The financial haemorrhage left the council with a staggering debt of 1.2 billion, shaking the very foundation of its finances. The ensuing budget crisis has necessitated drastic measures, laying the axe on a number of services, including the essential Dial a Ride.

The Cost of Austerity

The proposed cuts to the Dial a Ride service could send the cost per journey for users skyrocketing - from a manageable 4.60 to an exorbitant 26. This looming increase, coupled with a probable reduction in the number of buses and a hike in fares, paints a grim picture for the residents who rely on Dial a Ride for their transportation needs.

A Council in Recovery Mode

The previous Conservative leadership of the council's financial misstep, characterized by heavy investments in property ventures, has led to the current crisis. The reins are now in the hands of the Liberal Democrat-run council, helmed by Ann-Marie Barker. Barker's council is left with the arduous task of navigating the recovery, a plan that includes an 8 million slash from its 15 million core budget. This recovery blueprint also involves the selling of assets and seeking government backing.

The Dial a Ride service is just one of the many local facilities on the chopping block due to these cuts. The council workforce is also feeling the pinch, with sixty positions in jeopardy. While the council is exploring alternatives such as community asset transfers and external funding for local charities, it has conceded that it can no longer sustain the same level of financial support as in the past.