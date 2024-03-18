Wisconsin's Election Reforms Stagnate Post-2020, Absentee Ballot Issues Persist

In the aftermath of the contentious 2020 presidential election, Wisconsin finds itself lagging behind other key swing states in implementing critical election reforms, leaving vulnerabilities unaddressed as the next election cycle looms. Despite the tumultuous legal battles spearheaded by Trump allies aiming to discard Democratic votes over absentee ballot technicalities, state lawmakers have yet to solidify measures to safeguard the election process against similar challenges in the future.

Unresolved Legislative Gaps

Wisconsin's legislature, dominated by a Republican majority, has stonewalled several initiatives proposed to enhance election integrity, particularly concerning absentee ballots - a focal point of the 2020 legal disputes. Efforts to permit the early processing of mail-in ballots and ensure the counting of those with minor information omissions have been met with resistance, leaving the state's election procedures susceptible to the same controversies that marred the previous presidential race. This legislative inaction starkly contrasts with strides made in Michigan and Pennsylvania, where comprehensive reforms have bolstered election security and transparency.

Challenges in Election Administration

The Wisconsin Elections Commission, tasked with overseeing the state's electoral processes, faces its own set of hurdles. Partisan divisions and relentless attacks from election deniers hinder the commission's ability to function effectively, further complicated by the decentralized nature of election administration across Wisconsin's municipalities. The threat of impeachment against the commission's chief officer, Meagan Wolfe, underscores the volatile environment within which election officials must navigate, complicating efforts to implement consistent, statewide election guidelines.

The Road Ahead: Uncertainty and Reform

As Wisconsin approaches future elections, the unresolved issues surrounding absentee ballots, ballot drop boxes, and the overall security of its election infrastructure pose significant challenges. The state's highest court's decision to reconsider the legality of ballot drop boxes offers a glimmer of hope for clarity and improvement. However, looming constitutional amendments and the persistent propagation of election-related conspiracy theories threaten to undermine confidence in the electoral process. Without decisive action to address these vulnerabilities, Wisconsin risks repeating the chaos and contention of past elections, with profound implications for democracy and governance in the state.