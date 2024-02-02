Wisconsin Supreme Court to Hear Governor Evers's Lawsuit Against GOP Legislature

In a monumental decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has consented to hear a lawsuit filed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers against the Republican-dominated state legislature. The hearing is set for April 17 as the court, with its liberal majority, agrees to take on an issue that has generated considerable political heat.

Focus on Conservation Funding

The lawsuit, filed back in October, alleges that GOP lawmakers are obstructing fundamental government functions by employing legislative vetoes. The court has decided to initially address the legislative budget committee's issue, controlled by the GOP, that's hindering the funding of state conservation programs. The Supreme Court's liberal majority agreed to take up the case, while the three conservative justices dissented.

Evers vs GOP: An Ongoing Tussle

The conflict between Governor Evers and the GOP-controlled Legislature has been brewing since his election in 2018. Evers has issued a record number of vetoes, including against legislations that could potentially affect the conducting of elections in the critical swing state of Wisconsin.

Other Issues on Hold

While the conservation funding issue takes the spotlight for immediate hearing, other matters raised in the lawsuit have been put on hold. The lawsuit originally contested the blockage of pay raises for University of Wisconsin system employees, and the updating of rules for the state's commercial building and ethics standards. Post the filing of the lawsuit, however, an agreement was reached on pay raises with the condition that the university system curtail diversity initiatives.

This lawsuit undoubtedly has far-reaching implications for the operation of state government and the demarcation of the boundary lines between branches of government.