Wisconsin Senate Race Heats Up: Mayer Considers Challenge to Hovde and Baldwin

Scott Mayer, a businessman from Franklin, Wisconsin, is weighing the possibility of running for Senate. He has expressed doubts about the viability of Eric Hovde, a banking executive from Madison and potential primary opponent, due to his connections to Wisconsin.

Mayer has already begun hiring campaign staff and is waiting for Hovde to announce his decision before making a final choice. The battleground U.S. Senate race could help determine whether Democrats can hold on to their majority in the chamber.

Hovde's Previous Senate Run and Political Stance

Hovde previously ran for Senate in 2012, describing himself as a free-market conservative. He lost in the Republican primary to former Gov. Tommy Thompson, who went on to lose the general election to Baldwin, the current Democratic senator seeking her third term.

During his 2012 campaign, Hovde supported overturning the Affordable Care Act and was an opponent of abortion, advocating for the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The U.S. Supreme Court did indeed overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, resulting in wins for Democratic candidates that year who supported abortion rights.

Baldwin's Plans for the Upcoming Senate Race

Baldwin has already stated her intention to highlight abortion rights in this year's Senate race. She is a strong and well-funded incumbent, with her campaign having raised over $3 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

The large majority of respondents in the latest Marquette Law School Poll have not heard enough about the potential GOP candidates for the seat to have an opinion. The poll director, Charles Franklin, emphasized that this is normal for non-incumbent candidates and that these percentages will decrease over time.

Mayer's Position and Preparations

Mayer, the Franklin businessman considering a Senate run, has hired campaign advisors in recent weeks but has not confirmed his participation in the race. His decision might depend on Hovde's announcement, which is expected next week.

David Clarke, a former Milwaukee County Sheriff and ally of Donald Trump, is also considering a run for the Senate seat. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has rated the Wisconsin Senate race "Lean Democratic."

