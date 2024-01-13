Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor’s PSC Appointment

In a move that has stirred up the political sphere of Wisconsin, the Republican-led utilities committee of the state Senate has decided to reject the appointment of Tyler Huebner to the Public Service Commission (PSC). Huebner, who was appointed by the Democratic Governor Tony Evers, has been serving on the three-member commission since March 2021. Having served for nearly three years, Huebner’s position now hangs in the balance, as the committee’s vote pushes the matter to the full Senate on Tuesday. A rejection here would result in Huebner’s expulsion from his role.

Unanimous Decision Amidst Absence

In an unusual turn of events, the vote was conducted by paper ballot, with none of the committee members present. This unanimous decision of the Republicans was based on their differences with Huebner’s approach to energy policies. While the Democrats were quick to defend Huebner’s qualifications and criticize the move as partisan, the Republicans held their ground, throwing the future of the commission into uncertainty.

The Backdrop of Partisan Rejections

This action does not occur in isolation. It comes amidst a backdrop of other rejections of Governor Evers’ appointees by the Senate. This trend has created a ripple effect, discouraging individuals from accepting such roles due to the fear of rejection. The situation is further exacerbated by the recent announcement of another commissioner, Rebecca Cameron Valcq, who has revealed her upcoming departure from the commission.

Governor Evers’ Dilemma

If Huebner is indeed ousted, it will fall upon Governor Evers to appoint a new member to the commission. However, given the Senate’s track record of partisan rejections, Evers has voiced concerns about the hurdles involved in getting his appointees approved. This leaves the Governor in a difficult position, further highlighting the deeply entrenched partisan divide within Wisconsin’s political landscape.