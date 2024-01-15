Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash

At a recent campaign rally in Indianola, Iowa, former President Donald Trump was met with a wave of support from Republican allies and supporters alike. The event, which drew a crowd of over 500, was momentarily disrupted by youthful protesters but resumed smoothly. During the rally, Trump received endorsements from Wisconsin congressman Derrick Van Orden and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum. According to renowned Iowa pollster Ann Selzer, Trump holds a commanding lead in Iowa’s first-in-nation vote for the Republican presidential nomination race.

Van Orden’s Praise for Trump

Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL and Trump-endorsed Republican, praised the former president’s character and commitment to the American people. Van Orden claimed that Trump is the type of person who would ‘give you the shirt off his back’ during times of need and cited Trump’s love for his country and family.

Social Media Skepticism

However, Van Orden’s statement was met with skepticism and ridicule on social media. Former MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan encapsulated this sentiment with a hearty laugh on the platform formerly known as Twitter. Critics were quick to point out that Trump’s history doesn’t precisely align with the altruism suggested by Van Orden. They highlighted instances where Trump’s actions were perceived as self-serving, such as selling pieces of his suit worn during his arrest on election subversion charges. This sale, however, was only available to buyers of 47 of his trading cards, and the price was steep.

Van Orden’s Past Controversies

Beyond the criticisms of Trump, Van Orden himself has not been immune to controversy. In the past, he has been accused of screaming at Senate pages, an allegation which has cast a long shadow on his political career.