Wisconsin Legislature Moves to Ban Transgender Athletes, Sidelines Bipartisan Election Reform

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is closing its two-year session with significant legislative actions, including a controversial bill targeting transgender athletes and the stalling of a bipartisan election reform effort. In a session marked by partisan divides, the proposed ban on transgender athletes competing on girls' teams takes center stage, despite an expected veto from Democratic Governor Tony Evers. Meanwhile, a critical opportunity to streamline election processes through early absentee ballot processing faces an uncertain future.

Ban on Transgender Athletes

As the legislative session in Wisconsin draws to a close, a bill that would require high school athletes to compete on teams corresponding with their birth-assigned gender is poised for approval by the legislature. This move aligns Wisconsin with at least 20 other states that have enacted similar bans, challenging the inclusivity of transgender athletes in K-12 and collegiate sports. Governor Evers has pledged to veto the bill, setting the stage for a clash between legislative and executive powers. This development occurs amidst a broader national debate, with the Biden administration proposing rules to protect transgender athletes' rights under Title IX, suggesting that blanket bans could be deemed discriminatory.

Stalled Bipartisan Efforts

Amidst the controversial votes, a much-anticipated bipartisan bill aimed at allowing early processing of absentee ballots will not see the light of day. Advocates for the bill argued it would alleviate the burden on election officials, ensuring a smoother and quicker tallying of votes, particularly in populous areas like Milwaukee. This reform, sought by election officials from both parties, was seen as a means to bolster the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process. However, opposition from key Republican figures, fearing changes ahead of a presidential election year, has left the proposal in limbo. Similarly, other bipartisan initiatives, including a bill to legalize medical marijuana and a proposal to regulate competition in power line construction, have been sidelined, highlighting the session's partisan tensions.

Legislative Outcomes and Implications

The session's final day also included approval of a proposed constitutional amendment granting the Legislature the ultimate authority over the allocation of federal funds, a direct response to frustrations over Governor Evers' handling of federal COVID-19 relief funds. This measure, bypassing the governor's veto power, will now be put to voters in an upcoming primary. As the Wisconsin Legislature adjourns, the implications of its actions—and inactions—on transgender athletes, election reform, and state governance will resonate far beyond the session's end, reflecting the ongoing tug-of-war between advancing rights and protecting traditions in an increasingly polarized political landscape.