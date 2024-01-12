Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process

In a bid to expedite the commercial building plan review process, lawmakers have held a public hearing to deliberate on three bills intended to bring about reform. The proposed legislation has emerged in light of reported delays and inconsistencies within the state's current system. State Senator Duey Stroebel has backed one of the bills, testifying that its implementation could potentially shorten the review time for plumbing fixtures by several weeks.

Previous Attempts and Opposition

In the past, similar bills have faced rejection. Last year, Governor Tony Evers vetoed these bills, raising concerns over consumer protection and public safety. The Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) has also expressed opposition towards the newly proposed bills. They argue that the risks to public health and safety are too great and that the perceived delays are often a result of the submitters' failures and not due to the current review system.

Despite the opposition, the proposed bills have witnessed support from several building and construction associations. These supporters argue that the reforms are common-sense measures that would not compromise safety. They believe that the implementation of the bills would aid in the construction of buildings at a quicker pace. However, opposition persists in the form of several contractors' associations who have expressed concerns over one of the bills, SB 186.