Wisconsin Latino Voters Mobilize for Biden, Aiming to Overturn Trump's 2016 Margin

Gabriel Quintero, a foundry night shift worker in Waukesha, Wisconsin, has become a pivotal figure in rallying Latino voters to support Joe Biden in the upcoming November election. Initially skeptical, Quintero's efforts, in collaboration with Milwaukee's Voces de la Frontera Action, aim to counter President Trump's 2016 margin of victory in the state by persuading twenty-three thousand Latinos to vote for Biden. So far, nearly eighteen thousand have pledged their support, with Quintero personally convincing fifty individuals, a testament to the growing political engagement within Wisconsin's fastest-growing minority group.

The Strategy: Personal Outreach

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera Action, shifted the voter mobilization strategy to focus on personal connections, moving away from traditional canvassing methods. This approach capitalizes on the trust and rapport built by voceros like Quintero within their communities. The effort has not only targeted potential Latino voters but also sought to reengage those disenfranchised by Wisconsin's stringent voter ID laws and a history of voter roll purges.

Challenges and Achievements

The 2020 election cycle presents unique challenges, notably the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately affected Latino communities in Wisconsin and raised concerns about voter suppression. Despite these obstacles, the 2018 midterms demonstrated the potential impact of high Latino turnout, contributing to significant Democratic victories in the state. Voces de la Frontera Action's grassroots mobilization seeks to replicate and amplify this success in November, leveraging the Latino community's burgeoning political influence.

Looking Ahead: The 2020 Election and Beyond

As the election approaches, the efforts of Quintero and hundreds of other voceros could be a deciding factor in a state narrowly won by Trump in 2016. Beyond the immediate goal of influencing the 2020 outcome, this mobilization effort underscores the growing importance of Latino voters in American politics. It also highlights the need for both parties to engage more meaningfully with minority communities, addressing their specific concerns and recognizing their potential to shape the nation's political landscape.