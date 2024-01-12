Wisconsin Judicial Commission Dismisses Complaints Against Liberal Justices

In a significant development, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission has dismissed complaints filed against four liberal justices of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the newly appointed Director of State Courts, Audrey Skwierawski. The complaint was filed by Randy Koschnick, the former state courts director, who was relieved of his duties in August.

Allegations Dismissed

Koschnick was of the view that Skwierawski was constitutionally unable to serve as the interim Director of State Courts due to her term as a judge not concluding until July 2025. However, the commission ruled out any misconduct in Skwierawski’s appointment. They noted that Skwierawski had resigned as a judge at the end of the year and thus was outside their jurisdiction.

Complaints Made Public

Three justices, Rebecca Dallet, Jill Karofsky, and Janet Protasiewicz, took umbrage at Koschnick for making the complaints public. They termed it as a publicity stunt and a partisan attempt to undermine the court. They further expressed disappointment that the commission did not take action against Koschnick for his disclosure, arguing it could reduce public confidence in the judiciary.

Shifts in Court Dynamics

Koschnick was appointed in 2017 by a conservative majority. However, the court dynamics shifted to liberal control in August following Protasiewicz’s election win. The new majority has introduced significant changes, including limiting the powers of the conservative chief justice and rejecting Republican-drawn legislative maps.