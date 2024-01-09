en English
Elections

Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites

In a landmark ruling, a Wisconsin judge has declared mobile absentee voting sites illegal under state law, setting precedence that could shape future voting rules in the United States. The case brought into focus a voting van used by the city of Racine in 2022 for facilitating early in-person voting. The van, funded by a nonprofit established by Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, and his wife, has been a focal point of contention between Republicans and Racine officials, backed by voting advocacy groups.

A Contested Voting Method

Republicans challenged the legality of the voting van, arguing that it was a tool to boost Democratic turnout and could potentially lead to voter fraud. On the other hand, Racine officials and voting advocacy groups have defended the van, stating there was no explicit law against its use. The complaint was initially dismissed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission but later revived in court.

The Court’s Interpretation over Innovation

The judge’s ruling clarified that the decision was not a commentary on the merit of mobile voting sites but an interpretation of existing legislation. The ruling emphasized that current state election laws do not permit the use of such mobile voting sites, thereby invalidating the use of the Racine voting van.

Implications of the Ruling

This decision holds significant implications for future elections, especially the upcoming presidential election. There is a possibility of an appeal, which could escalate the matter to the state’s liberal-controlled Supreme Court. The ruling has been handed down ahead of the municipal spring election and the April presidential primary in Wisconsin, creating a ripple effect that could impact the outcome of these critical political events.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

