Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites

In a pivotal ruling in Wisconsin, Racine County Circuit Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz has pronounced against the use of mobile absentee voting sites, a decision that resonates with Republican dissent against a unique voting van employed in Racine in 2022. This ruling has been interpreted as a crucial victory for those championing election security and impartiality in election administration.

Mobile Voting Sites: A Controversial Innovation

The disputed van, solely functional in the state, was financed by a grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. It was conceived to foster early in-person voting, an initiative that was declared unlawful by the Republicans. They alleged increased risks of voter fraud and argued it was a calculated strategy to boost Democratic voter turnout.

Racine Officials and Democrats Defend the Voting Van

However, Racine officials, the Democratic National Committee, and a Milwaukee-based voting advocacy group rallied in defense of the van’s legality. They asserted that there was no explicit prohibition against such an arrangement. This incident is a part of a series of lawsuits in Wisconsin that could potentially alter voting rules for the forthcoming presidential election.

Judge’s Ruling: A Matter of Legality, Not Merit

Interestingly, the Wisconsin Elections Commission had previously dismissed a complaint aimed at the voting van. However, Judge Gasiorkiewicz overturned this dismissal, asserting that state election laws do not permit the operation of mobile voting sites. The judge underlined that his ruling was not a commentary on the merits of mobile voting sites but was strictly a verdict on their legality under the current law.

The future of this decision is uncertain. If appealed, the case could escalate to Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court, known for its liberal leanings. Regardless, the ruling has been applauded by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty for fortifying election security and ensuring neutrality in election administration.