en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) has concluded initial reviews of nomination papers and declarations of candidacy for the potential candidates of the 2024 Spring Election. This in-depth review process guarantees the accuracy and validity of the information provided by the candidate, the circulator, and the signers, with the number of required signatures varying per race.

Statement of Economic Interests and Filing Corrections

Alongside the nomination papers, candidates are required to submit a Statement of Economic Interests by January 5. This document is intended to reveal any potential conflicts of interest a candidate might have. Moreover, any errors identified in the nomination papers need to be rectified through affidavits, which also have a deadline of January 5.

Challenges to Nomination Papers

Anyone wishing to challenge the nomination papers can do so until January 5. Following this date, the WEC will consider any challenges and finalize the candidate list on January 9. The nomination papers can be requested by the public and the media, and a tracking document is available to monitor the filing status. However, the status will not be considered final until January 9.

Presidential Preference Selection Committee’s Role

In a separate process, the Presidential Preference Selection Committee has selected candidates for Wisconsin’s presidential primary ballot for the Democratic and Republican parties. This rigorous process allows for candidates who were not initially chosen to gather additional signatures to get on the ballot by January 30. The candidates selected by the Committee also have an opportunity to opt out within a four-week window.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
4 mins ago
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
As the world steps into 2024, it braces for a monumental political wave with nearly two billion people anticipated to cast their votes in pivotal elections across the globe. The political climate is especially charged in the eight most populous nations worldwide, including India, where nearly 900 million citizens are expected to participate. The year
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
24 mins ago
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
Louisiana Election Results: Republican Control and Challenges Ahead
59 mins ago
Louisiana Election Results: Republican Control and Challenges Ahead
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
5 mins ago
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
16 mins ago
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
Brit Hume Analyzes the 2024 Presidential Election Landscape on the Guy Benson Show
21 mins ago
Brit Hume Analyzes the 2024 Presidential Election Landscape on the Guy Benson Show
Latest Headlines
World News
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
17 seconds
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
18 seconds
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
53 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
1 min
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
1 min
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
1 min
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
2 mins
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
2 mins
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
2 mins
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app