Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) has concluded initial reviews of nomination papers and declarations of candidacy for the potential candidates of the 2024 Spring Election. This in-depth review process guarantees the accuracy and validity of the information provided by the candidate, the circulator, and the signers, with the number of required signatures varying per race.

Statement of Economic Interests and Filing Corrections

Alongside the nomination papers, candidates are required to submit a Statement of Economic Interests by January 5. This document is intended to reveal any potential conflicts of interest a candidate might have. Moreover, any errors identified in the nomination papers need to be rectified through affidavits, which also have a deadline of January 5.

Challenges to Nomination Papers

Anyone wishing to challenge the nomination papers can do so until January 5. Following this date, the WEC will consider any challenges and finalize the candidate list on January 9. The nomination papers can be requested by the public and the media, and a tracking document is available to monitor the filing status. However, the status will not be considered final until January 9.

Presidential Preference Selection Committee’s Role

In a separate process, the Presidential Preference Selection Committee has selected candidates for Wisconsin’s presidential primary ballot for the Democratic and Republican parties. This rigorous process allows for candidates who were not initially chosen to gather additional signatures to get on the ballot by January 30. The candidates selected by the Committee also have an opportunity to opt out within a four-week window.