Wisconsin Elections Commission Updates Guidance on Absentee Ballots with Incomplete Witness Addresses

In a significant shift, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has updated its guidance for local clerks regarding absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses. The Commission's vote of 5-1, with Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell dissenting, means that over 1,800 election clerks in the state can now accept absentee ballots even if parts of the witness address are missing.
A Shift in Perspective
Previously, clerks were required to contact voters to correct any deficiencies in witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes. This change comes after Dane County Judge Ryan Nilsestuen's rulings, which stated that ballots could be accepted with certain omissions in witness addresses.
Acceptable omissions include lacking a municipality and ZIP code, or simply stating "same" if the witness resides with the voter. This decision is particularly timely, as it precedes the upcoming local elections primary on February 20 and the presidential primary on April 2.
A Contentious Issue
The handling of absentee ballots has been a contentious issue in Wisconsin, especially after the 2020 presidential election. State law mandates that absentee ballots include a witness's signature and address on the envelope.
The Legislative Audit Bureau's review of the 2020 election found that about 7% of examined absentee ballot envelopes were missing parts of witness addresses. The Commission's new rule was proposed amidst ongoing legal disputes over election rules.
Ongoing Legal Disputes
These disputes may see further developments as appeals by the Republican-controlled Legislature and conservative group Priorities USA are pending in court. Despite the ongoing legal battles, the Commission's decision is a step towards clarifying the process for accepting absentee ballots.
This decision will undoubtedly impact the counting of votes in the upcoming elections for president and one of the state's two U.S. Senate seats. It also highlights the complex interplay between legislation, legal rulings, and the practical application of election rules.
As Wisconsin prepares for its primary elections, the updated guidance provides a clearer path forward for both voters and election officials, potentially reducing the number of disputed ballots and streamlining the voting process.
The new guidance also includes details about legislative proposals, appeals, and statistics from the Legislative Audit Bureau regarding absentee ballot certificates. As the state navigates these changes, it remains to be seen how this decision will shape the political landscape in Wisconsin and beyond.