Wisconsin Democrats Seek to Restrict Foreign Funding in Referendum Campaigns

In a bid to fortify the democratic process, Democratic lawmakers in Wisconsin have introduced a bill aimed at preventing foreign nationals from financing state and local referendum campaigns. This move comes in response to a loophole created by a 2021 Federal Election Commission ruling that classified referendum ballot initiatives as non-elections under federal law, thereby allowing foreign entities to fund such campaigns.

Advertisment

Addressing a Democratic Vulnerability

The bill, put forth by Rep. Melissa Ratcliff, Sen. Chris Larson, and Sen. Mark Spreitzer, seeks to address what they perceive as a significant vulnerability in the state's democratic process. During a recent hearing, Ratcliff stressed the importance of taking proactive measures to prevent potential scenarios where foreign-owned companies could exert influence over local referendums to further their interests.

Extending Beyond Referendums

Advertisment

The proposed legislation also focuses on concerns related to foreign contributions to committees supporting or opposing proposed constitutional amendments in Wisconsin. The lawmakers believe that this measure will serve as a critical line of defense against any foreign interference in the state's democratic process.

Partisan Divide and Hints of Bipartisan Support

While the bill currently enjoys support only from Democratic representatives, with Republicans controlling the Legislature and a Democratic governor in office, there have been indications of bipartisan support. Republican Rep. Krug, chair of the elections panel, expressed support for the bill, underlying the importance of protecting upcoming referendums from potential foreign interference.