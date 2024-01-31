Wisconsin Democrats Continue Legal Fight for Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes

In a bid to reinstate the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin, Democrats, represented by the national Elias Law Group, have launched an appeal to the state Supreme Court. The legal maneuver comes after Dane County Circuit Judge Ann Peacock dismissed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of multiple voting regulations in the state. The lawsuit not only aims to legalize drop boxes, banned in 2022 but also seeks to overturn a witness signature prerequisite for absentee ballots and the Election Day deadline for rectifying ballot errors.

Unraveling the Tapestry of Legal Contention

The dismissed lawsuit is the latest chapter in a contentious debate over absentee ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin. Initially, these boxes saw a surge in use during the 2020 pandemic. However, they became a focal point of election fraud allegations by former President Donald Trump, resulting in a 2022 decision by the then-conservative majority Wisconsin Supreme Court to prohibit their use.

The current legal efforts spearheaded by the Elias Law Group represent Democrats' continued struggle to reinstate these drop boxes. The Democratic firm is appealing Judge Peacock's decision, which asserted that the lawsuit failed to demonstrate the necessary burden to universally declare the voting rules unconstitutional.

Absentee Voting: A Constitutional Right?

The contested lawsuit argues that absentee voting is a constitutional right in Wisconsin and claims that the current state laws infringe upon this right. The Elias Law Group is challenging the requirement for a witness to sign absentee ballots, a mandate they argue is an undue burden on voters. Additionally, they are contesting the Election Day deadline for voters to correct any issues with their ballots, a rule they assert is restrictive and prohibitive.

What adds fuel to this legal battle is Wisconsin's status as a critical swing state in presidential elections, with recent contests decided by razor-thin margins. The outcome of this lawsuit could significantly influence the voting process and potentially shift the balance of power in future elections. As the case moves closer to the Supreme Court, now with a liberal majority, all eyes are on Wisconsin as it continues to be a battleground for voting rights and election laws.