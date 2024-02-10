A Wisconsin court's recent landmark decision has removed a significant obstacle to school choice, much to the delight of families and advocates across the state. The controversial policy, which demanded a flawless 100% match between parents' legal records and their school choice applications, was declared invalid by the court. This ruling is the culmination of a lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) on behalf of school choice parents, who argued that the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) had overstepped its bounds in implementing the parental choice programs.

Advertisment

The Battle for School Choice

The fight for school choice in Wisconsin has been a long and arduous one, with parents and advocates pushing back against what they perceive as unfair restrictions on their ability to choose the best educational opportunities for their children. The now-invalidated policy required an exact match between parents' legal records and school choice applications, a seemingly innocuous requirement that, in practice, created arbitrary hurdles for families seeking educational alternatives.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) took up the cause on behalf of these families, filing a lawsuit against the DPI and arguing that the department had exceeded its authority in administering the parental choice programs. The suit contended that the 100% match policy was not explicitly permitted by statute or properly promulgated as a rule, and thus represented an unlawful infringement on parents' rights.

Advertisment

The Trojan Horse of Community Schools

While the victory in Wisconsin is a significant one for school choice advocates, the battle is far from over. In California, the California Teachers Association (CTA) has been promoting the concept of "Community Schools" as an alternative to parental choice and charter schools. Though the language used to describe these schools may seem innocuous, some argue that the true intentions behind this push are anything but.

Critics of the CTA claim that the organization has contributed to the decline of public education by promoting political indoctrination and implementing harmful policies that prioritize social justice over academic excellence. The CTA has been accused of using Community Schools as a Trojan Horse, disguising their true intentions with innocent-sounding language in order to maintain control over public education and further erode parental rights and local control of education.

Advertisment

This concern is not without merit, as the history of the CTA's involvement in public education is fraught with controversy. From their opposition to charter schools to their support of policies that many argue harm students, the CTA has faced criticism for their approach to education reform.

A Victory for Families

Despite these challenges, the recent ruling in Wisconsin represents a significant victory for families and school choice advocates. As Carol Shires, Vice President of Operations for School Choice Wisconsin Action, put it, "This ruling removes arbitrary hurdles for families who simply want to find the best educational opportunity for their children."

This sentiment is echoed by parents across the state, who are hopeful that the decision will pave the way for further expansion of school choice options in Wisconsin. As the fight for educational freedom continues, the Wisconsin ruling serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of standing up for parents' rights and challenging those who seek to maintain the status quo.

In the end, the battle for school choice is not just about policies and politics; it's about giving families the freedom to choose the best educational opportunities for their children. The recent victory in Wisconsin is a testament to the power of persistence and the importance of advocating for what is truly best for students.