Wisconsin Court Limits DNR's Authority on PFAS Cleanup, Calls for Legislative Action

In a significant legal development, the 2nd District Court of Appeals ruled against the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), stating it cannot force polluters to clean up PFAS contamination without legislative approval. This decision challenges the DNR's current approach to managing so-called forever chemicals, potentially delaying action on PFAS and other pollutants.

Legal Battle Over PFAS Regulation

The case centered on Leather Rich, Inc., a dry cleaner in Oconomowoc discovered to have contaminated its property with hazardous substances, including PFAS. While the DNR aimed to mandate cleanup efforts under the Spills Law, the court's ruling necessitates a formal rule-making process, which is both time-consuming and subject to legislative scrutiny. Critics, including Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, fear this will significantly weaken protections against PFAS contamination, affecting communities statewide.

Implications for Environmental Policy

This appellate decision underscores the complexities of environmental regulation in the face of emerging contaminants like PFAS. With the DNR's authority curtailed, the focus shifts to the Wisconsin Legislature to establish clear guidelines for PFAS levels in groundwater. The ruling also highlights the broader challenge of balancing environmental protection with regulatory and legislative processes.

Next Steps and Potential Outcomes

As the DNR plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court, the future of PFAS regulation in Wisconsin hangs in the balance. The outcome could set a precedent for how environmental policies are crafted and implemented, not just in Wisconsin but potentially across the United States. Meanwhile, communities continue to face the health and environmental risks associated with PFAS contamination.

The case brings to light the urgent need for comprehensive and effective environmental regulations, emphasizing the critical role of both state agencies and legislatures in protecting public health and natural resources.