Wisconsin Bill AB 1065: A Step Towards Preserving Academic Freedom or a Threat to DEI?

A proposed bill in Wisconsin, AB 1065, seeks to prevent public universities and technical colleges from demanding students, student groups, faculty, or staff to pledge allegiance to, or express support or opposition for any political ideology or movement. This includes movements related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The bill targets admission, recognition, funding, or employment conditions and is co-authored by Rep. Clint Moses and Sen. Steve Nass.

Public Hearing and Support for AB 1065

The Assembly Colleges and Universities committee held a public hearing to discuss the bill. Supporters of the bill argue that mandatory diversity statements infringe upon academic freedom and ideological diversity. The Universities of Wisconsin have agreed to discontinue the use of DEI statements, but the bill seeks to cement this policy.

Concerns Over AB 1065's Broad Language

Deej Lundgren, the associate vice president for government relations, raised concerns over the bill's broad language. He suggested that the bill could conflict with other Republican-supported initiatives, including hiring conservative faculty and the Wisconsin Institute for Citizenship and Civil Dialogue (WICCD).

Potential Implications of the Bill

Rep. Katrina Shankland expressed additional concerns about the bill's breadth leading to potential lawsuits and its potential misuse. Under the bill, individuals could bring civil action against institutions that violate the bill's provisions, including seeking damages and attorney fees. The bill also mandates that training materials and policies on nondiscrimination and DEI be made publicly available on institutions' websites.