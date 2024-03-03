Wisconsin Assembly Sets August Vote on Federal Funds, Aims to Alter Governor's Power

In a significant move that could reshape the power dynamics within Wisconsin's state government, the Wisconsin Assembly has scheduled a vote for the August partisan primary on a proposed constitutional amendment regarding the governor's authority to spend federal funds without legislative approval. This decision comes amidst ongoing conflicts between Democratic Governor Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature, particularly over the handling of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Clash over COVID-19 Funds Sparks Amendment Proposal

The genesis of the proposed amendment, AJR 6, lies in the dispute over the unilateral control exercised by Governor Evers in disbursing tens of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The contention led Republican lawmakers to seek a constitutional amendment to limit the governor's fiscal autonomy. The Assembly's move to place the question on the August ballot, a decision made during the last scheduled week of its floor action in late February, underscores the urgency and importance Republicans attribute to this issue. This timing change, advocated by Majority Leader Tyler August, does not require Senate re-approval and sets the stage for a pivotal referendum.

Religious Freedom in Times of Crisis

Another constitutional amendment, SJR 54, which prohibits the closure of places of worship during a health emergency, also passed the Assembly with bipartisan support from Democratic Reps. Shelia Stubbs and Sylvia Ortiz-Velez. Originally inspired by the restrictions on churches during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, this amendment seeks to safeguard religious freedom under extraordinary circumstances. Rep. Ty Bodden, the bill's author, emphasized the amendment's role in restoring constitutional rights, allowing citizens to practice their faith during health emergencies.

Implications for Wisconsin's Political Landscape

The upcoming August vote on these amendments represents a critical juncture for Wisconsin's political landscape. Should the electorate endorse these measures, the balance of power between the legislative and executive branches could shift significantly. The referendum on federal fund allocation, in particular, highlights the broader national debate over executive power and fiscal responsibility in times of crisis. Meanwhile, the amendment regarding places of worship during health emergencies reflects ongoing discussions about religious liberties and public health. As Wisconsinites prepare to cast their votes, the outcomes of these referendums could have far-reaching implications for governance and civil liberties in the state.