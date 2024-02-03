Wisconsin Appeals Court Reflects Deepening Partisan Divide Through Contradictory Rulings

In a striking display of growing ideological divisions, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, split between two of its four appellate districts, has reached conflicting conclusions on cases involving access to sensitive health information about individuals deemed mentally incapable of voting. This unexpected split within the judiciary echoes a broader trend of partisanship affecting the judiciary in Wisconsin.

Conservative Group's Role

The cases at the heart of this division were both appealed by the conservative group, the Wisconsin Voter Alliance (WVA), following dismissals at the circuit court level. The group sought access to information about voters judged incompetent.

Divergent Rulings

In a dramatic contrast, the Madison-based 4th District Court upheld the dismissal of the case, declaring the sought-after information as closed records under state law. Its decision was made precedential in December. On the other hand, the Waukesha-based 2nd District Court reversed a similar dismissal, asserting that the WVA had a right to the records. This decision was founded on the principle of an open government and the necessity of maintaining accurate voter lists. Despite this, the 2nd District's ruling was not published as a legal precedent, although it remains binding in the specific case in Walworth County.

Implications and Future

These contradictory rulings leave lower courts in a quandary, uncertain of which precedent to follow. Legal experts and a judicial committee suggest that the rulings are indeed contradictory. This issue reflects a larger narrative of partisanship influencing the judiciary in Wisconsin. The WVA's actions are linked to efforts to audit the state's voter list and allegations of elder voting abuse, despite the lack of evidence for widespread problems in the 2020 election. The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) has taken steps to manage the data of adjudicated incompetent voters, however, legislative changes are needed for a more centralized system. The matter has now been appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which could potentially resolve the conflict.