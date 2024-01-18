A Winter Siege on Vancouver

In the wake of an unyielding winter storm, Vancouver grappled with severe disruptions on Wednesday. The city's infrastructure was strained under weighty snowfall and icy gusts, compelling schools to close and flights to be delayed or cancelled. The unexpected weather onslaught led to the closure of all public schools and major disruptions in air travel. Vancouver International Airport reported significant delays and cancellations with only about 80% of flights operating. Other airports in British Columbia, such as Kelowna International Airport and Kamloops Airport, also grappled with similar issues.

The extreme weather alert is anticipated to linger until Thursday, and additional shelter spaces have been opened in Vancouver. Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for various regions, anticipating up to 20 centimeters of snow in Metro Vancouver. This weather turmoil is not limited to Vancouver. Other parts of Canada, including Alberta, Ontario, and Newfoundland, are also experiencing extreme weather conditions.

Global News Briefs

While Vancouver contends with its winter crisis, other significant events are unfolding on the global stage. France strenuously denied Russia's assertions regarding the presence of French mercenaries in Ukraine, countering Russia's defense ministry's earlier statements about the alleged killing of French mercenaries in Kharkiv.

In a significant economic move, Ethiopia is positioning itself to open its financial sector to outside investment by issuing licenses to foreign banks. This move comes ahead of the country's planned securities exchange launch later this year.

In the gaming industry, CI Games announced a significant reduction in its workforce, planning to lay off approximately 10% of its employees.

China continues to expand its influence in South America with the development of a new mega-port in the Peruvian town of Chancay, a move expected to bolster trade ties with China considerably.

On the political front, U.S. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has urged President Joe Biden to reform immigration policy. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is considering accepting an invitation to join the BRICS bloc, an invitation that was extended last year.

Back in Canada, economic analysts speculate that the central bank may resort to interest rate cuts due to persistent inflation, driven by wage and shelter cost growth. This inflation threat appears to be more significant than in the U.S.

In South America, Argentine President Javier Milei met with the IMF's chief to discuss Argentina's economic crisis and the country's $44 billion program with the organization.

Resilience Amid Adversity

In a display of Canadian resilience, women in Ontario braved the cold for a sunrise swim in Lake Ontario. On a lighter note, Austria's Beer Party, initially founded as a satire, has announced its intention to participate in the country's upcoming parliamentary elections. As Vancouver grapples with its winter crisis, these stories offer a glimmer of endurance and hope amidst adversity.