en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Winston-Salem: A Tale of Two Storms – Confederate Controversy & Weather Woes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Winston-Salem: A Tale of Two Storms – Confederate Controversy & Weather Woes

The genteel city of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, finds itself at the center of a storm, both metaphorically and literally. Not only is it grappling with the aftermath of severe weather, but it’s also caught in the throes of ongoing controversies surrounding a Confederate statue that has become a symbol of clashing ideals.

Confederate Controversies Reignite

The statue, a 20-foot obelisk, was removed from its original location adjacent to a property which used to be the Forsyth County courthouse. It was carefully placed into storage in 2019. However, the debate over such statues has been reignited by a recent ruling in Gaston County. There, a judge allowed a Confederate statue to remain stationed in front of their new courthouse despite objections and a lawsuit by the NAACP. This ruling carries implications for Winston-Salem, where litigation over the Confederate statue is still pending, leaving one out of three lawsuits unresolved.

Unresolved Issues & Community Challenges

The controversy over Confederate monuments has gained momentum following the 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Since 2015, around 500 Confederate symbols have been removed or renamed, yet more than 2,600 remain, mostly in Southern states. The situation is further complicated by North Carolina’s ‘objects of remembrance’ law, which puts obstacles in the way of relocating such memorials. Mayor Allen Joines of Winston-Salem is tasked with addressing this issue alongside other pressing items on the city agenda, such as the sale of a city-owned building and the expansion of emergency shelter options for the homeless.

Weathering the Storm

On top of these political and societal challenges, the city is also dealing with the aftermath of recent severe weather. Torrential rains have led to flooding and road blockages, adding to the community’s hardships. A potent storm system produced heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and tornado warnings in North Carolina, causing flash flooding, destruction of homes, and one fatality. Further storms and severe weather challenges are forecasted, adding another layer of complexity to the city’s current situation.

0
Politics Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
17 seconds ago
Governor Yahaya Bello Takes Swift Action Following Harassment Incident
On a day that was meant to herald unity and cooperation, the Government House in Lokoja, Kogi State became the stage for an unexpected incident. Members of the National Assembly, who had just completed a cordial visit to Governor Yahaya Bello, found themselves targeted by a group of individuals as they were leaving the premises.
Governor Yahaya Bello Takes Swift Action Following Harassment Incident
Mustapha Ardo Condemns Supreme Court's Handling of Election Appeal
5 mins ago
Mustapha Ardo Condemns Supreme Court's Handling of Election Appeal
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
6 mins ago
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil
1 min ago
S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
2 mins ago
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
Understanding Cuba's Economic Measures: A Call from the President
4 mins ago
Understanding Cuba's Economic Measures: A Call from the President
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Yahaya Bello Takes Swift Action Following Harassment Incident
17 seconds
Governor Yahaya Bello Takes Swift Action Following Harassment Incident
East Ross NHS Team to Host Free Community Event in Alness
20 seconds
East Ross NHS Team to Host Free Community Event in Alness
COVID-19's Rapid Incubation: From a Week to Three Days
29 seconds
COVID-19's Rapid Incubation: From a Week to Three Days
S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil
1 min
S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil
Aaron Dingle's Turmoil and Chas's Cancer Battle Intensify in Emmerdale
1 min
Aaron Dingle's Turmoil and Chas's Cancer Battle Intensify in Emmerdale
Dirty Dango Confirms Contract Extension with TNA Wrestling
2 mins
Dirty Dango Confirms Contract Extension with TNA Wrestling
Xxio Launches the Xxio 13 Series: A Game-Changer for Moderate-Speed Golfers
2 mins
Xxio Launches the Xxio 13 Series: A Game-Changer for Moderate-Speed Golfers
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
2 mins
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
Gadsden Embarks on the Journey to Construct a Public Aquatic Center
2 mins
Gadsden Embarks on the Journey to Construct a Public Aquatic Center
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app