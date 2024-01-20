Winnipeg Police Union Challenges City's New Transit Security Force

The Winnipeg Police Association (WPA) is challenging a city initiative that is set to deploy community safety officers on local Transit buses. The union has lodged a formal grievance, highlighting concerns over potential safety risks for transit operators, passengers, and the safety officers themselves. The program, due to launch in February, involves 21 community safety officers and two supervisors, trained in conflict resolution and nonviolent crisis intervention. Yet, the union contends that the program oversteps the boundaries of their collective agreement and that such responsibilities should be exclusive to fully sworn police officers.

The Role of Community Safety Officers

Under the new program, community safety officers, despite not being sworn police officers, will have the authority to detain individuals and enforce laws. This authority has raised eyebrows within the WPA, with the union arguing that the newly trained officers will lack sufficient training and tools to carry out these duties effectively and safely.

A Dispute Over Jurisdiction

The WPA asserts that the city's initiative infringes on their collective agreement, citing that law enforcement duties should strictly be under the jurisdiction of the police. The crux of the dispute centers on the capability and training of the community safety officers, with the WPA voicing concerns that these new officers may be ill-equipped to handle potential confrontations on transit buses.

City's Stand on the Issue

Despite the union's grievances, Mayor Scott Gillingham insists that the city is not attempting to replace police officers with this initiative. He cites new provincial legislation enabling the program and draws parallels with similar programs in cities such as Calgary and Vancouver. According to Mayor Gillingham, there is a clear distinction between the roles of community safety officers and sworn police officers.

As the city and the union grapple with this contentious issue, the plans for the program remain in place. The city has expressed its intention to continue with the program while maintaining an open dialogue with the WPA, demonstrating a commitment to addressing safety concerns on Winnipeg Transit buses while balancing the rights and roles of its police force.