Windrush Victim Cites Home Office Delays in Compensation, Calls for Independent Administration

Conroy Downie, a Windrush victim, calls for an independent body to oversee the compensation scheme after facing delays and underpayment.

author-image
Muhammad Jawad
New Update
Five years following the launch of a compensation scheme for victims of the Windrush scandal, a former soldier voices concerns over governmental delays, suggesting an independent body should oversee the process. Conroy Downie, a 67-year-old veteran and Windrush victim, alongside his daughter Katie Wilson-Downie, has been instrumental in advising affected individuals, pointing out the scheme's inefficiencies and the mistrust towards the Home Office. Downie, who experienced deportation threats and homelessness due to

