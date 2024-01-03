en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man’s Case

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man’s Case

In a fresh chapter of the Windrush scandal, the spotlight is on Reynold Simon-Thompson, an 87-year-old man, caught in the bureaucracy’s vice and unable to reunite with his family. Activists are rallying for a judicial review, breathing new life into a cause that has seen its share of disappointments.

Windrush Legal Advice Clinic Steps In

The Black Country’s Windrush Legal Advice Clinic has stepped in to champion Simon-Thompson’s case. His pleas to return from Trinidad to his family have been stonewalled by the Home Office, triggering calls for a judicial review. The Clinic’s involvement signifies a crucial step in the campaign’s evolution, spotlighting the enduring issues that remain despite improvements in the dispute resolution process.

Professor Patrick Vernon’s Take on the Issue

Professor Patrick Vernon, a prominent figure from the Clinic, has expressed his dismay over the continuation of these challenges. His disappointment is palpable as he points out that there have been five Home Secretaries since 2019, yet the attitude towards the victims of the Windrush scandal remains largely unchanged. The lack of progress is a painful reminder of the systemic issues at play.

Hope Pinned on New Home Secretary

However, not all hope is lost. Much anticipation surrounds the new Home Secretary, James Cleverly. His personal connection to the Windrush generation has led many to believe that he may be the change the community desperately needs. Previous Home Secretaries have come under fire for their apparent indifference, rarely taking the time to meet with victims or engage with them proactively. The community now watches with bated breath, hopeful that Cleverly’s appointment will usher in the much-needed change.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

January 3rd: A Tapestry of Historical Events

By BNN Correspondents

Media Bias and its Impact on the 2024 Presidential Elections

By Olalekan Adigun

Trump’s Early COVID-19 Response: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Internal Debates

By Muthana Al-Najjar

US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

SIA Raids Policeman's House in Terror Funding Case: A Deep Dive into t ...
@Crime · 3 mins
SIA Raids Policeman's House in Terror Funding Case: A Deep Dive into t ...
heart comment 0
Insight’s Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana’s Electoral Commission

By Ebenezer Mensah

Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
Andover Resident Faces Legal Repercussions for Drink Driving in Basingstoke

By BNN Correspondents

Andover Resident Faces Legal Repercussions for Drink Driving in Basingstoke
Gilbert Chagoury: The Billionaire Allegedly Backing Suleiman Franjieh’s Presidential Bid

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gilbert Chagoury: The Billionaire Allegedly Backing Suleiman Franjieh's Presidential Bid
Balkumari Incident: A Violent Confrontation Puts the Government Under Fire

By BNN Correspondents

Balkumari Incident: A Violent Confrontation Puts the Government Under Fire
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Era for Dundee FC: Architects to Design Modern Stadium
26 seconds
A New Era for Dundee FC: Architects to Design Modern Stadium
January 3rd: A Tapestry of Historical Events
29 seconds
January 3rd: A Tapestry of Historical Events
Regaining Control: Expert Strategies to Reduce Phone Usage
29 seconds
Regaining Control: Expert Strategies to Reduce Phone Usage
Media Bias and its Impact on the 2024 Presidential Elections
30 seconds
Media Bias and its Impact on the 2024 Presidential Elections
Sanner Group Acquires Springboard: A Strategic Move Towards Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions
31 seconds
Sanner Group Acquires Springboard: A Strategic Move Towards Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions
Trump’s Early COVID-19 Response: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Internal Debates
3 mins
Trump’s Early COVID-19 Response: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Internal Debates
US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza
3 mins
US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza
QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East
3 mins
QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East
Brenton Avdulla Eyes First Victory of 2024 at Happy Valley
3 mins
Brenton Avdulla Eyes First Victory of 2024 at Happy Valley
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app