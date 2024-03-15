Windhoek CEO Urges Radical Service Delivery Overhaul, Icaz to Support by 2025

The City of Windhoek's chief executive officer, Moses Matyayi, has made a compelling call for a complete transformation in how services are delivered across the country, emphasizing the need for cost-effectiveness and the exploration of alternative service models. This declaration came during a speech at the Local Authorities Convention, organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (Icaz) in Masvingo, highlighting a strategic shift towards infrastructure development and innovative solutions like the SMS billing system to enhance billing accuracy and transparency.

Driving Transformation in Service Delivery

Matyayi's address underscored the urgent need for local authorities to initiate robust programs aimed at accelerating service delivery. He referenced global trends and reports from the World Bank and the United Nations, noting the inevitable rise in urban populations and the consequent demand for improved infrastructure and service models. By advocating for alternative service delivery models, Matyayi envisions a future where services are not only more efficient but also more aligned with the financial constraints and needs of urban residents.

Innovative Solutions and Collaboration

One of the standout innovations mentioned by Matyayi is the SMS reading system introduced by the City of Windhoek. This system empowers citizens by ensuring billing accuracy and fostering a sense of involvement and control over their utility usage. Furthermore, the decentralization of the billing system into three cycles has significantly eased congestion in cash halls, demonstrating a practical approach to improving service delivery. Icaz president Manyara Chigunduru also highlighted the organization's commitment to collaborating with the Zimbabwean government to modernize and elevate the functionality of local authorities by 2025, focusing on competency, innovation, and impact.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for 2025

The strategic partnership between Icaz and the Zimbabwean government is poised to revolutionize service delivery in the country. With an emphasis on modernization, improved financial reporting, and enhanced accountability and transparency, the collaboration aims to equip local authorities with the skills and competencies needed to meet the demands of a rapidly urbanizing population. This concerted effort reflects a shared vision of a future where local authorities are not only capable of delivering high-quality services but are also responsive and adaptable to the changing needs of their communities.