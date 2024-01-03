Win Daki: A Farmer’s Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea

In Papua New Guinea, a tale of triumph emerges from the verdant fields, tracing the life of Win Daki. From a broccoli farmer to a millionaire, and now the Minister for Defence and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tambul-Nebilyer, Daki’s journey is testament to persistence, courage, and vision.

Turning the Soil into Gold

After dropping out post-Grade 10, Daki found himself tilling the land gifted by his father, sowing seeds of broccoli and cabbages. While his peers moved ahead with further studies, he dedicated himself to the cultivation of his crops, selling his produce in local markets. It was a path less taken, a path that demanded discipline and patience.

Riding the Road to Prosperity

As his agricultural endeavors bore fruit, Daki ventured into the transportation business. The earnings from his farms allowed him to purchase and operate buses. It was in 2008 that his tireless efforts culminated in him achieving his dream of becoming a millionaire.

From Fields to Parliament

Daki’s ambitions did not stop at financial success. He harbored a dream of leading his people, a dream he realized by winning the Tambul-Nebilyer Open seat in 2017, and again in 2022. His political acumen led to his appointment as a state minister twice by Prime Minister James Marape.

A Message of Determination and Hope

But perhaps the most significant aspect of Daki’s story is his message to the young people of Papua New Guinea. He underlines that success is not a product of advanced degrees but the result of hard work, determination, and goal-setting. He inspires those who have exited the formal education system to view it as a life challenge rather than a defeat, and to contemplate agriculture as a potential gateway to prosperity.

Parallel to Daki’s tale runs the story of Julie Patrick, a member of the Etanaba 93 Farmers Cooperative Society in Bougainville. Despite physical challenges, Julie found success in cocoa farming, supported by the Australia-funded Commodity Support Facility (CSF) project. Her journey, like Daki’s, serves as a beacon for resilience, inclusivity, and the potential of agriculture.