en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application

Wiltshire Council’s planning committee is set to deliberate on a contentious planning application for a traveller site at Clackhill Yard, Bradenstoke. The proposed plan has incited opposition from the Lyneham and Bradenstoke Parish Council, alongside a solid 39 public objections. Notably, an objection was discarded due to its defamatory nature.

A Small Family Site in the Offing

The landowner’s objective is to establish a modest family site incorporating a mobile home, a touring caravan, and a day room. This proposal is to be evaluated meticulously by the committee, taking into account its probable visual, environmental, and highway impacts. The committee will also scrutinize the foul drainage arrangements and assess the land’s stability.

Case Officer Recommends Approval

The case officer has advocated for the approval of the plan, arguing that Wiltshire is in dire need of more gypsy and traveller pitches. The officer’s report suggests that the proposed development would not significantly exacerbate traffic levels or drastically alter the landscape. It also downplays concerns over land stability as unsubstantial.

Decision Pending

A definitive decision on the proposed traveller site is expected to be made during the committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 10. This decision will undoubtedly have implications for the future of traveller sites within the region, and for the balance between land development and community sentiment.

0
Politics Society United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
5 mins ago
Lancashire Courts Tackle New Year's Crime Wave
The dawn of the new year in Lancashire has been marked not with resolutions and fresh starts, but with a slew of criminal cases being brought to justice. From the corridors of power within the police force to the humble caretaker’s room in a school, the perpetrators have been from all walks of life, their
Lancashire Courts Tackle New Year's Crime Wave
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
13 mins ago
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
15 mins ago
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
India's Supreme Court to Reconsider Judgment on Traditional Sports
10 mins ago
India's Supreme Court to Reconsider Judgment on Traditional Sports
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
12 mins ago
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
12 mins ago
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Latest Headlines
World News
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
57 seconds
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
1 min
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
2 mins
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
4 mins
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
4 mins
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
4 mins
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
5 mins
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
7 mins
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
10 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
13 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app