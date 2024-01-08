Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application

Wiltshire Council’s planning committee is set to deliberate on a contentious planning application for a traveller site at Clackhill Yard, Bradenstoke. The proposed plan has incited opposition from the Lyneham and Bradenstoke Parish Council, alongside a solid 39 public objections. Notably, an objection was discarded due to its defamatory nature.

A Small Family Site in the Offing

The landowner’s objective is to establish a modest family site incorporating a mobile home, a touring caravan, and a day room. This proposal is to be evaluated meticulously by the committee, taking into account its probable visual, environmental, and highway impacts. The committee will also scrutinize the foul drainage arrangements and assess the land’s stability.

Case Officer Recommends Approval

The case officer has advocated for the approval of the plan, arguing that Wiltshire is in dire need of more gypsy and traveller pitches. The officer’s report suggests that the proposed development would not significantly exacerbate traffic levels or drastically alter the landscape. It also downplays concerns over land stability as unsubstantial.

Decision Pending

A definitive decision on the proposed traveller site is expected to be made during the committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 10. This decision will undoubtedly have implications for the future of traveller sites within the region, and for the balance between land development and community sentiment.