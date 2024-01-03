Willie Simmons Ushers in New Era as Chairman of Mississippi Transportation Commission

Mississippi Transportation Commission (MTC) has ushered in a significant leadership change with the appointment of Willie Simmons as its new chairman. Simmons, representing the Central Transportation District, is commencing his second term. The district, hosting a population of approximately one million, spans across 22 counties. Simmons’ colleagues on the commission include John Caldwell and Charles Busby, both representing the Northern and Southern Transportation Districts respectively.

Significant Infrastructure Projects Under Simmons’ Leadership

During his first term, Simmons had his hands on the helm of several key infrastructure projects. These include the reconstruction of U.S. 49 and the I-20 eastbound bridge replacement. Additionally, projects like the widening of interstate bridges in Meridian and the U.S. 82 Greenville Bypass are ongoing, with completion expected in 2025.

Endorsements and Recognitions

Brad White, MDOT Executive Director, has expressed his support for Simmons’ leadership and experience. White emphasized Simmons’ potential to drive innovation and enhance infrastructure within Mississippi.

Veteran Leader with Diverse Experience

Prior to his role as commissioner, Simmons served the Mississippi State as a Senator for over 26 years, having a prominent influence on statewide infrastructure projects. Besides his political career, Simmons has a background in corrections and is a decorated Vietnam War veteran. The commission, meeting twice monthly, strives to promote infrastructure, public safety, and economic growth within the state.