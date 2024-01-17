William Shawcross Outraged Over 'Politically Biased' Anti-terrorism Training

Sir William Shawcross, the overseer of the UK government's anti-radicalisation strategy known as Prevent, has voiced his indignation over the revelation that government officials received 'politically biased' anti-terrorism training. Shawcross was particularly appalled by personal criticisms levelled against him in a course designed to be impartial.

Impartiality of Anti-Terrorism Training Questioned

The contentious training sessions were delivered by the security studies department at King's College London, prompting some to describe them as 'indoctrination'. Approximately 40 staff members from a range of UK government departments, including the Foreign Office, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Defence, and Home Office, participated in the three-day training course comprising lectures and workshops.

In response to these allegations, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat has commissioned a review into the Home Office's engagement with external training providers. This enquiry is expected to scrutinise the neutrality and appropriateness of content in such anti-terrorism training programs for civil servants.

