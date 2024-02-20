William and Mary Students Rally for LGBTQ Rights Against Federalist Society Speaker

On a brisk February afternoon, the historic campus of the College of William and Mary became the stage for a significant demonstration. Law students, alongside undergraduates, gathered in a spirited protest against an event hosted by the law school's Federalist Society. The guest speaker, Jonathan Scruggs of the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a lawyer known for his involvement in anti-LGBTQ litigation, sparked controversy within the college community. Scruggs' presence, intended to discuss the pivotal 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis Supreme Court case, instead highlighted a broader conversation about free speech, public accommodation laws, and the campus's commitment to inclusivity.

The Heart of the Protest

The demonstration was not merely a reaction to a singular event but a reflection of deeper concerns among the student body. Participants armed with signs and flyers voiced their objections to Scruggs' advocacy work and, by extension, the ADF's legal stance against LGBTQ rights. The ADF, notably tagged as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has been at the forefront of several legal battles challenging the rights of LGBTQ individuals. The case of Lorie Smith of 303 Creative LLC, who sought the right to refuse service to same-sex couples based on religious beliefs, became a focal point of Scruggs' discourse. However, students like Kyle Hyde and Skye McCollum saw the event as more than a legal debate; it was a matter that touched on the safety and inclusivity of LGBTQ students on campus.

Voices from the Campus

The Federalist Society defended their decision to invite Scruggs, framing the event as an opportunity for legal education and dialogue on controversial decisions. Yet, for many, the choice underscored a broader issue of representation and support for the LGBTQ community within academic spaces. "It's disheartening to see such figures given a platform here," Hyde remarked, echoing a sentiment of disappointment and concern. McCollum added, "Events like these make us question our safety and belonging on this campus." In response to the Federalist Society's event, OUTLaw, a student organization supporting gender and sexual minorities, organized a 'PALentine's Day' gathering. This alternative event aimed to provide a safe and inclusive space for students, symbolizing a form of peaceful protest and community solidarity.

A Call for Inclusivity

The protest at William and Mary encapsulates a larger narrative about the challenges and negotiations of inclusivity within educational institutions. It raises critical questions about the balance between free speech and the protection of minority rights on campus. For the students who stood in the cold, their message was clear: inclusivity and respect for LGBTQ rights are non-negotiable standards for their community. As colleges across the nation grapple with similar issues, the demonstration at William and Mary serves as a poignant reminder of the power of student activism in shaping more inclusive and welcoming academic environments.

The events of February 13 at the College of William and Mary are more than a momentary clash over a guest speaker; they are a testament to the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ rights and inclusivity in America's oldest institutions. As the dust settles, the conversation ignited by the protest continues, urging a reevaluation of values and policies to ensure that all students, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, feel safe, respected, and valued on campus.