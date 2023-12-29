en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Will Hurd Backs Nikki Haley Despite Civil War Remarks Controversy

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:49 pm EST
Will Hurd Backs Nikki Haley Despite Civil War Remarks Controversy

In the pulsating heart of the Republican presidential primaries, former candidate Will Hurd has thrown his support behind Nikki Haley, undeterred by the recent controversy sparked by Haley’s remarks on the cause of the Civil War. The incident occurred during a campaign event in New Hampshire, where Haley’s initial omission of slavery as the Civil War’s catalyst drew significant backlash. She later clarified her stance, stating, “Of course the Civil War was about slavery,” and insinuated the questioner was a Democratic plant.

Haley’s Controversial Civil War Remarks

The former South Carolina governor’s comments ignited a firestorm of criticism from various political quarters, including President Biden’s campaign, former President Trump’s campaign, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a fellow Republican contender. Haley’s initial response seemed to sidestep the significant role slavery played in sparking the Civil War, instead focusing on the government’s role and individual freedom. When taken to task for not mentioning slavery, Haley retorted, ‘What do you want me to say about slavery?’

Damage Control and Political Repercussions

Responding to the uproar, Haley acknowledged the pivotal role slavery played in the Civil War, seemingly trying to mitigate the fallout from her earlier statements. Her handling of this controversy reflects her complex public posture towards the Confederacy. As South Carolina’s former governor, she has previously defended states’ rights to secede and the Confederate flag, while also advocating for the flag’s removal from the statehouse grounds following the 2015 Charleston church shooting.

Haley’s Presidential Ambitions

Despite the controversy, Haley’s campaign appears to be gathering steam in New Hampshire, which is set to hold a critical Republican primary in January. Trump is widely considered the front-runner for the GOP nomination, but Haley’s growing support suggests she could be a formidable challenger. Hurd, for his part, has dismissed the controversy as a non-issue and an attempt to undermine Haley’s candidacy. He believes the incident will not significantly impact Haley’s momentum, a sentiment that could resonate with many of her supporters.

0
Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics

By Mazhar Abbas

London’s Metropolitan Police Dismisses 100 Officers Amid Misconduct Scandal

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform ...
@Malaysia · 9 mins
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform ...
heart comment 0
Retrospective 2023: Samoa’s Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation

By Salman Khan

Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa’s Controversial Book Banning Law

By Mazhar Abbas

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa's Controversial Book Banning Law
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
7 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
7 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
8 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
8 mins
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
9 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
9 mins
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
10 mins
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
10 mins
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
13 mins
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
7 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
9 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
42 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
43 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app