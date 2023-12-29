Will Hurd Backs Nikki Haley Despite Civil War Remarks Controversy

In the pulsating heart of the Republican presidential primaries, former candidate Will Hurd has thrown his support behind Nikki Haley, undeterred by the recent controversy sparked by Haley’s remarks on the cause of the Civil War. The incident occurred during a campaign event in New Hampshire, where Haley’s initial omission of slavery as the Civil War’s catalyst drew significant backlash. She later clarified her stance, stating, “Of course the Civil War was about slavery,” and insinuated the questioner was a Democratic plant.

Haley’s Controversial Civil War Remarks

The former South Carolina governor’s comments ignited a firestorm of criticism from various political quarters, including President Biden’s campaign, former President Trump’s campaign, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a fellow Republican contender. Haley’s initial response seemed to sidestep the significant role slavery played in sparking the Civil War, instead focusing on the government’s role and individual freedom. When taken to task for not mentioning slavery, Haley retorted, ‘What do you want me to say about slavery?’

Damage Control and Political Repercussions

Responding to the uproar, Haley acknowledged the pivotal role slavery played in the Civil War, seemingly trying to mitigate the fallout from her earlier statements. Her handling of this controversy reflects her complex public posture towards the Confederacy. As South Carolina’s former governor, she has previously defended states’ rights to secede and the Confederate flag, while also advocating for the flag’s removal from the statehouse grounds following the 2015 Charleston church shooting.

Haley’s Presidential Ambitions

Despite the controversy, Haley’s campaign appears to be gathering steam in New Hampshire, which is set to hold a critical Republican primary in January. Trump is widely considered the front-runner for the GOP nomination, but Haley’s growing support suggests she could be a formidable challenger. Hurd, for his part, has dismissed the controversy as a non-issue and an attempt to undermine Haley’s candidacy. He believes the incident will not significantly impact Haley’s momentum, a sentiment that could resonate with many of her supporters.